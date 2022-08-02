The spread of a more transmissible form of COVD-19 calls for conducting depositions in a breach-of-contract lawsuit through video conferencing, a federal judge concluded.In a written order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert of the Northern District of Illinois granted plaintiff Kerr Machine Co.’s motion to depose its witnesses in its litigation against defendant Li Gear Inc. by remote means. Li Gear had sought to compel Kerr’s employees to come to Chicago from the company’s headquarters in Oklahoma to give in-person …