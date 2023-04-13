A federal appeals court Wednesday vacated the certification of two classes in a lawsuit accusing Bradley University of breach of contract and unjust enrichment for cutting the spring 2020 semester short during the COVID-19 pandemic.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm of the Central District of Illinois did not adequately conduct the analysis mandated by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 when ruling on a certification motion.Plaintiff Orion Eddlemon “bears the burden of …