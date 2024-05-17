The parents of a high school student barred from attending classes for 10 days because she had come into contact with a classmate with COVID-19 failed to state a case for a violation of their daughter’s constitutional rights, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sunil R. Harjani of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed without prejudice the procedural and substantive due process counts against the Board of Education, Plainfield for Community Consolidated District #202 that Robert …