The Illinois Institute of Technology must face a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking partial tuition refunds for students whose classes were moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not rule on the merits of plaintiff Omar Hernandez’s allegation that IIT violated a purported agreement to provide students with on-campus classes and activities in the spring 2020 semester in exchange for tuition and fees.But the court held Hernandez had …