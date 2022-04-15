An insurance policy held by a chain of movie theaters does not cover the financial losses it suffered during closures imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to revive a lawsuit seeking a declaration that Houston Casualty Co. is required to pay the claim for coverage submitted by East Coast Entertainment of Durham LLC.A panel of the 7th Circuit acknowledged the policy states that it covers any income lost due to a necessary suspension …