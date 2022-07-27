A divided federal appeals court revived a lawsuit filed by students seeking tuition refunds from Loyola University Chicago for the portion of the 2020 spring semester that took place after the school halted in-person classes.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday did not address the merits of the contention that Loyola’s decision to switch to online learning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic violated a purported agreement to provide students with an in-person education and on-campus services for the entire …