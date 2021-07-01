A dental practice blocked from providing 90% of its services while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s closure orders were in force does not have a case against its insurer for denying coverage for its financial losses, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard threw out the breach-of-contract lawsuit Riverside Dental of Rockford Ltd. filed against The Cincinnati Insurance Co. Reinhard rejected the argument that Riverside’s commercial property insurance policy covers the business income …