A couple who maintain restrictions the city of Chicago placed on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their wedding at the Drake Hotel do not have a claim against the city, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit alleging a vaccination requirement imposed by the city violated Joel Schneider’s and Natalia Street’s rights under the Illinois Religious Restoration Act.The couple allege …