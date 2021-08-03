Employees and contractors of the U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois face an Aug. 16 deadline to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or follow new work rules.“COVID-19 vaccinations are the very best available line of defense against the virus,” Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said in a news release, days after President Joe Biden announced the requirements for all federal employees and on-site contractors. “Many of us work directly with the public, and all of us have a …