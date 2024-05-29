Chicago Police Department employees who received religious exemptions from the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate were not exempt from the mandate’s testing and reporting requirements, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the rights of 17 employees with exemptions by requiring them to be tested for the virus twice a week and to report the results using the COVID-19 Employee …