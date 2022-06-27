A pediatric critical care specialist fired by St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for failing to get a COVID-19 vaccine is not entitled to return to work while his religious discrimination lawsuit is pending, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon of the Southern District of Indiana to deny Dr. Paul Halczenko’s request for a preliminary injunction that would require the hospital to reinstate him.Halczenko did not show that he …