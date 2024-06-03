A billing specialist with Cook County Health and Hospitals System who was denied a religious exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement does not have a case against her now-former employer, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois tossed a lawsuit plaintiff Muriel Nelson-Godfrey filed against Cook County under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.Nelson-Godfrey alleges Cook County Health failed to accommodate her religious …