A Chicago public employee who was denied a religious exemption from a policy that workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 may pursue a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the First Amendment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of William Carrero’s claim that the city infringed on his right to freely exercise his Christian faith by requiring him to submit an “affirmation of belief” from his religious leader …