A woman who alleges Xeris Pharmaceuticals fired her as a sales representative because she refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine does not have a case under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held Thursday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed with prejudice plaintiff Alexis Brode’s lawsuit alleging Xeris violated the ADA by making her a target of discrimination and retaliation based on her unvaccinated status.The ADA defines a disabled …