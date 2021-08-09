Back-to-school season and late-summer events in the legal community have run into the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with a newly ubiquitous phrase attached to most plans: “Subject to change.”As the school year draws near, with most fall semesters beginning in mid- to late August, area law schools are preparing for students’ return with vaccine, mask and testing rules in place to keep campus communities safer.While the beginning of the summer saw dwindling case rates and loosened restrictions, the …