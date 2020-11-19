SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court consolidated 10 lawsuits challenging indoor dining bans across the state with existing cases in Sangamon County that raise the same legal questions.The Supreme Court’s order brings a total of 19 cases involving legal challenges to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 related restrictions that are now consolidated in the 7th Judicial Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow.The 10 cases added to Grischow’s group of pending cases were all brought by restaurants with indoor …