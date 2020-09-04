Seven Chicago-based bankruptcy lawyers have moved their practice to Cozen O’Connor from Fox Rothschild.An eighth colleague, based in Wilmington, Del., will also make the move from Fox to Cozen.Attorneys Brian L. Shaw, Robert M. Fishman, Ira Bodenstein, Peter J. Roberts, David R. Doyle, Allen J. Guon and Mark L. Radtke made the move official Sept. 1, according to a news release from Cozen.Both Cozen and Fox Rothschild are firms with roots in Philadelphia. Fox opened its Chicago office in 2015, expanding in June 2018 after a …