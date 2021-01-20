Expecting an influx of activity by state attorneys general in litigation and pandemic-related regulations, Cozen O’Connor LLP added its first Chicago-based attorney to its state AGs practice.Paul W. Connell, a former deputy Wisconsin attorney general, joined Cozen’s Chicago office this month after one year with Reed Smith LLP.Cozen’s state attorneys general practice now has 16 attorneys, mostly based in Washington. Connell is the first of the group based in the Midwest.The group works with clients who must navigate …