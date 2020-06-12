A rabbi who alleges Cozen O’Connor helped his congregation of almost 40 years cheat him out of half his deferred compensation has successfully blocked the firm from obtaining privileged documents from his attorneys.

In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes quashed subpoenas Cozen served on two lawyers who used to represent Rabbi Stanley Kroll and the law firm that currently represents him in his lawsuit against the firm.

The subpoenas sought certain documents concerning the lawyers’ communications with Kroll or the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

Also sought were certain documents concerning Kroll’s 1995 deferred compensation plan and any amendments to the plan as well as documents concerning Kroll’s employment agreement with the synagogue.

The subpoenas sought the documents “regardless of any claim of protection under the attorney-client privilege and/or work product doctrine,” Kroll’s current counsel wrote in a motion to quash the subpoenas.

Cozen served one subpoena on Alan F. Segal, a now-retired lawyer who was retained by Kroll to advise him about tax issues related to a separate suit he brought against the synagogue and about a December 2016 amendment to the deferred compensation plan.

Cozen served another subpoena on Michael A. Perlstein of the Law Offices of Michael A. Perlstein, who advised Kroll when the synagogue failed to start paying him deferred compensation in early 2017.

And Cozen served a subpoena on the Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm. Principal Carmen D. Caruso represented Kroll in the suit against the synagogue and represents him in the suit against Cozen.

After he retired on Dec. 31, 2016, Kroll alleges, he discovered the synagogue had not put enough money in his retirement account to make the 15 annual payments he had been promised.

He also discovered all the money in his vested deferred compensation account would be considered income if he received any portion of it, Kroll alleges.

And he asserts that about seven months after he retired, Cozen member Jeremy J. Glenn told him the law firm had drafted an amendment to his deferred compensation plan in December 2016 that eliminated interest on any undistributed money in the plan.

In May 2018, Kroll settled a suit against the synagogue.

He filed his suit against Cozen in Cook County Circuit Court in May 2019. Cozen, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, removed the suit to federal court under diversity jurisdiction the following month.

The suit included claims of aiding and abetting a fraud, aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty and fraudulent concealment.

Kroll filed his motion to quash the subpoenas in May of this year.

In response, Cozen noted Kroll maintains he did not learn of Cozen’s involvement in the synagogue’s purported scheme to defraud him until seven months after he retired.

That assertion placed the date Kroll discovered his alleged injury — and, therefore, the date the statute of limitations began to run — at issue, Cozen argued.

And under the “at issue” waiver doctrine, Cozen argued, Kroll waived the attorney-client privilege and the work-product doctrine shielding his communications with Segal, Perlstein and Caruso.

That waiver covers at least any communications concerning when Kroll learned about his alleged injury, Cozen argued.

U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee referred Kroll’s motion to quash to Fuentes.

In his opinion, Fuentes acknowledged that the privileged communications between Kroll and his attorneys in 2017 “might touch on what and when the plaintiff knew about his injuries from a 2016 alleged fraud.”

But a California appellate court in a similar case held the plaintiff’s privileged communications with lawyers who began representing her after her previous lawyers purportedly committed malpractice were protected by the attorney-client privilege, Fuentes wrote, citing Miller v. Superior Court, 111 Cal. App. 3d 390 (1980).

And the Illinois Supreme Court, he continued, relied on Miller in holding in Fischel & Kahn Ltd. v. van Straaten Gallery Inc., 189 Ill. 2d 579 (2000), an art gallery that filed a malpractice counterclaim against the law firm that formerly represented it had waived the attorney-client privilege by placing the firm’s legal advice at issue.

Fuentes looked to Illinois law because Kroll’s suit is in federal court under diversity jurisdiction.

In Fischel & Kahn, Fuentes wrote, the high court also held the art gallery had not waived the privilege when it came to communications with the law firm that later represented it in the same case.

He wrote the subpoenas Cozen served on Segal, Perlstein and Caruso “are in a similar posture.”

“The privileged communications those attorneys had with [p]laintiff in 2017 might touch on what and when the plaintiff knew about his injuries from a 2016 alleged fraud,” Fuentes wrote.

However, he continued, that is not enough to waive the attorney-client privilege.

“Fischel & Kahn signals a protective approach to the attorney-client and work-product privileges,” he wrote, “when one party claims the other has waived those privileges by placing ‘at issue’ a factual matter about which the other party communicated with lawyers who only became involved in the case after the allegedly tortious conduct was over.”

The case is Rabbi Stanley Kroll v. Cozen O’Connor, No. 19 C 3919.

Caruso said the rabbi is pleased with the ruling.

“We believe it’s important to uphold the attorney/client privilege and appreciate that the court has done so,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to getting our discovery done and trying the case.”

The lead attorney for Cozen O’Connor, firm member Jack J. Carriglio, could not be reached for comment.