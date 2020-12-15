A federal judge denied Cook County’s motion to dismiss an inmate’s claim that the jail officials took away a device he uses to breathe better during sleep.U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland’s opinion Thursday said Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart’s defense did not meet standard under Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure to dismiss prisoner Dorian Cotledge’s lawsuit alleging he was not provided a continuous positive airway pressure machine.Cotledge suffers from sleep apnea — a serious sleep disorder where …