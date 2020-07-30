A Chicago police sergeant filed a lawsuit this week against a Colorado man who in a YouTube video allegedly misidentified him as an officer who gave the middle finger to protestors last month.The suit, filed by plaintiff Ignatius Goetz in Cook County Circuit Court Monday, alleges defamation and false light privacy counts against defendant Dale Hiller, who posts videos under the username “LackLuster.” The video, entitled “What Cops REALLY Think of You,” not only identifies Goetz as the officer involved, but details his …