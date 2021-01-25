The Tennessee Supreme Court recently addressed whether a manufacturer has a duty to warn of the dangers associated with the post-sale integration of asbestos-containing materials manufactured and sold by others, an issue of first impression in Tennessee.In Coffman v. Armstrong Int’l, Inc., et al., No. E2017-01985-SC-R11-CV (Tenn. Jan. 4, 2021), the court held that no such duty to warn exists under the Tennessee Products Liability Act (TPLA).After Donald Coffman developed mesothelioma from alleged workplace exposure to …