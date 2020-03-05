Recently, I was out with a group of women, some I had only just met. One began to share many details about her recent divorce. She told the group her case ended up going to trial and her attorney had to give up his winter vacation with his family. He and his firm litigated and negotiated what she said was a favorable settlement for her. Even with her positive outcome, she began to criticize her lawyer and couldn’t say one nice thing about him.This prompted me to think about all the many lawyers I know intimately …