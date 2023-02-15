A recruiting firm that sued a former employee for allegedly violating confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements lost a bid to restrict the woman’s work for her current employer.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois denied Creative Financial Staffing LLC’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would bar Isabel Lopera Kubacki from contacting certain CFS clients for up to a year or from disclosing any information about those clients. Leinenweber did not rule …