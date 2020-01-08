A long-standing program that places lawyers in elementary and middle school classrooms found a new home in The Chicago Bar Association.The Edward J. Lewis II Lawyers in the Classroom Program has transitioned to The Chicago Bar Association’s Television Productions Inc., from the now-defunct Constitutional Rights Foundation Chicago.CBA President Jesse H. Ruiz announced the move on Nov. 26.“With having access to more resources in The Chicago Bar Association, we’ll be able to reach more students,” said Tiffani Watson, director …