A federal judge held an individual left paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet has the right to weigh in on a motion for pretrial release made by the man accused of pulling the trigger.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes of the Northern District of Illinois held the Crime Victims’ Rights Act allowed the victim to submit a written statement to be considered at Reginald Daniels’ detention hearing later that day.The victim, or Individual C, could not be contacted in time to prepare a statement …