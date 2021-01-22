SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois General Assembly passed a massive criminal justice omnibus bill on Jan. 13 with only Democratic support, navigating initial opposition from labor unions and municipal interest groups, as well as intense Republican and law enforcement pushback.The 764-page bill was pushed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus as the culmination of nearly 30 hours of virtual hearings in state Senate committees, coordination with the offices of the governor and attorney general, and private negotiations with law …