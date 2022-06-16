Where a defendant is convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing pregnancy, the 10-year extended statute of limitations only applies if the victim reported the assault within three years of giving birth.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.Craig Hartfield was convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault for his actions towards his own daughter, T.H., while she was between the ages of 9 and 24, many involving the use …