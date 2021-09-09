Where a defendant charged with aggravated battery shares a residence with the victim intent to stay indefinitely, contributes to household expenses, and has no evidence of a home or possessions outside that dwelling, he may be found to share a common dwelling and be guilty of aggravated domestic battery.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Rock Island County Circuit Judge Frank. R. Fuhr.Rachel Tunnell began seeing Dmarlo Quartez Bryant shortly before Aug. 21 …