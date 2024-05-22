Where defendant charged with aggravated fleeing engaged in high-speed, dangerous behavior while attempting to elude police, it is a forcible felony for the purposes of pretrial release.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Madison County Associate Judge Emily J. Nielsen.Matthew Delaney was charged by information with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing on Jan. 17, 2024. The state immediately filed a verified petition to deny Delaney pretrial release …