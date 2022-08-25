Where defendant is charged with AUUW, his charge is not constitutionally disproportionate to a potential charge for UUW because additional aggravating factors are required for an AUUW charge.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Omar Brooks was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (AUUW) in May 2018. In July 2018, Taron Bell was charged with AUUW and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card. Separate …