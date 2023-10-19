Where a defendant is charged with being an armed habitual criminal based on an offense committed at 17 that resulted in a conviction in an adult court, the offense is a proper predicate offense even if the legislature later amended the statute to provide a juvenile adjudication in those circumstances.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.On May 2, 2019, Officer Edward Zeman, patrolling an area where a gang war had resulted in several shootings, stopped a car …