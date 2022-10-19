Where government did not need to prove that defendant specifically intended to steal more than $1,000 in trial for conspiracy to commit bank theft.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.In June 2020, a group of individuals attempted to steal money from a Bank of America ATM located in an ALDI grocery store parking lot in Chicago. The ATM was equipped with a surveillance video camera which captured video, but not audio, from the scene. The footage …