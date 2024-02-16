Where filing bar under United States v. Alexander did not bar detainee from filing motion for compassionate release, as such a motion did not constitute an attack on the original sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion to modify or rescind a sanction, from a case before Judge Barbara B. Crabb, Western District of Wisconsin.Corey Thomas was convicted and sentenced in 2009 for bank robbery. Since his conviction, Thomas has filed many frivolous collateral attacks. Those attacks have twice resulted in …