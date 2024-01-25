Where district judge issued broad exclusionary order and threatened to jail defendant and defense counsel if he violated it, court’s behavior was troubling, but overbroad order did not violate defendant’s right to present a complete defense.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joe Billy McDade, Central District of Illinois.Early in the morning of Feb. 13, 2021, the police in Peoria, Illinois received a 911 call reporting domestic violence. The caller told responding officers that Daryl McGhee, …