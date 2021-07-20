Where Hobbs Act robbery qualifies as a crime of violence under the elements clause of 18 U.S.C. Sect. 924(c)(3)(A).The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois.Andrew McHaney participated in four armed robberies at cellular phone stores in the Chicago area. As he was attempting the fifth robbery, McHaney was arrested. McHaney was charged with one count of Hobbs Act conspiracy, four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery …