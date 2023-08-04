Where a defendant is found guilty of aggravated battery by strangulation, he is entitled to day-for-day credit for good behavior and is not required to serve 85% of his sentenced time.The 2nd District Appellate Court modified and affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge George D. Strickland.On March 14, 2021, Joe Fontanez-Marrero got into a fight with his girlfriend, N.G., where according to N.G. he choked her, kicked her, threatened her with scissors when she attempted to leave the house, and then resisted …