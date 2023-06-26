Where a juvenile defendant has received a mandatory life sentence he is entitled to resentencing even if the court indicated that it would have imposed a discretionary life sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed, vacated, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.Tony Campbell, then 17, shot and killed Garvey Bernard and robbed him of $3,500. Bernard was found, shot 11 times. Melvin Gaddy, Campbell’s accomplice, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison and testified …