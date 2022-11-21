Where a defendant raises the affirmative defense that they used deadly force to prevent a forcible felony, they must show it was reasonable to believe that such force was necessary to prevent the felony and other means would not have sufficed.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Union County Circuit Judge Stephen R. Green.On Sept. 16, 2018, Jeffrey Spicer entered a shed belonging to William P. Wasmund and was fatally shot by a shotgun attached to a nearby table and booby-trapped with the trigger set to …