Where a defendant is charged with disorderly conduct for knowingly making a false complaint to a public safety agency based on a report he made to his employer, the state must show that defendant knew a public safety response based on his report was practically certain.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of McHenry County Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge.On June 1, 2020, William Worley, district manager for Mattress Firm, was at a McHenry County location. When civil unrest broke out, Worley received a …