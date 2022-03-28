Where a defendant is arrested and charged with driving under the influence of cannabis his due process rights were not violated even if, prior to his conviction, the law was modified to permit levels of THC in the blood higher than those detected in the defendant at the time of his arrest.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Associate Judge Chrystel L. Gavlin.A Joliet police officer investigating an automobile accident on Nov. 25, 2015, found Robert Rogers in control of one a motor vehicle …