Where defendant argued that government did not meet burden of proving he had dealt more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, as transaction took place over two meetings an hour apart, sufficiency of the evidence existed to support conviction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.In August 2019, a Drug Enforcement Administration confidential source (CS) contacted Marnetta Walker, the middleman for Jyshawn Jackson’s drug dealing operations. The CS asked to …