Where a defendant is arrested for a DUI following an improperly performed horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test, the arrest is still proper if the totality of circumstances aside from the HGN test are sufficient to provide probable cause.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Henry County Circuit Judge Terence M. Patton.On May 6, 2018, Officer Christopher Lafriniere of the Colona Police Department observed a car driven by Gary Workheiser fail to stop as it exited a parking lot. Lafriniere also noticed …