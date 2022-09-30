Where government presented ample evidence to the jury that defendant-initiated contact with fake minor for sexual purposes, jury did not err in rejecting defendant’s entrapment defense.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge David W. Dugan, Southern District of Illinois.In March 2020, FBI Agent Brian Wainscott created an undercover account and posted an advertisement in the “Missed Connections” section of Craigslist. The advertisement read: “Bored No School looking to make $ for favors.” The post …