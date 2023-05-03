Where the defendant is assigned electronic home monitoring and resides within an apartment building, unless the defendant is advised to specifically stay within their apartment unit they do not commit escape by moving throughout the building.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Demarko Williams was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $75,000, and he was released on Sept. 4, 2017, with electronic home monitoring (EHM …