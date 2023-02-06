Where a defendant seeks to rescind a summary suspension of their license, the court may consider any official reports properly filed with the court, regardless of whether defendant references them, subpoenas the officer who wrote them, or stipulates to their content.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from McHenry County Associate Judge Mary H. Nader.Julian Sandoval was issued a citation for driving under the influence (DUI) on Nov. 20, 2021, when he was pulled over by McHenry County Sheriff’s …