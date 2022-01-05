Where a defendant seeks to allege that his sentence is excessive despite being within statutory guidelines, he must make an affirmative showing the trial court failed to consider all the relevant factors, and it is insufficient to merely show that some relevant factors were not mentioned by the court, as the trial court is not obligated to cite each factor considered.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Amy M. Bertani-Tomczak.On July 19, 2016 …