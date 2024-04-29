Where felon’s conviction for possessing firearm and ammunition was supported by evidence recovered from motel room that felon had abandoned, sufficient evidence existed to support convictions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Anthony Gay was a passenger in a car that police stopped for a traffic offense. As soon as the car stopped, Gay fled. Police pursued and caught him after he stumbled. Gay was indicted for possessing firearms and …