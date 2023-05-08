Where the defendant is accused of felony murder with an underlying felony of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (AUUW), the state must show the AUUW charge was a forcible felony under the facts of the case.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti.On June 8, 2020, Devon Coleman and Philip Walker, both 17, arranged to buy a handgun from a classmate, saying they wanted it for “protection.” However, when Coleman, Walker, and another friend, Joel Leitner, arrived …