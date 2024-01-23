Where a defendant is charged with aggravated battery but not for causing great bodily harm, disability, or disfigurement, she is not charged with a forcible felony or a detainable offense.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DuPage County Circuit Judge Margaret M. O’Connell.Raven Grandberry was pulled over on April 2, 2023, in response to multiple calls of a vehicle driving recklessly. The officers noted a strong odor of alcohol, an open bottle of wine within Grandberry’s reach, slurred …